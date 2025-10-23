$240 Million Hacked Crypto Exchange WazirX Reopens Deposits But Faces Community Backlash

# WazirX Resumes Operations Amid Community Concerns

## Introduction

Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX makes a comeback by reopening deposits after the widely publicized $240 million hack. While the exchange has resumed operations by allowing INR and cryptocurrency deposits, concerns linger within the community.

### Key Developments

WazirX founder Nischal Shetty has steered the exchange towards restoring full functionality, ensuring that the funds page is rebalanced with updated token information. This move aims to rebuild trust among users and showcase the exchange’s commitment to security and transparency.

### Community Backlash

Despite the positive steps taken by WazirX, a notable portion of the community has expressed dissatisfaction. Users have reported discrepancies in their wallet holdings following the rebalancing, leading to concerns about the accuracy of their account balances.

## Reopening of INR Deposits

WazirX has successfully reopened INR deposits, allowing users to replenish their accounts with fiat currency. The relaunch of this feature marks a significant milestone in the exchange’s journey towards full recovery post-hack.

## Facing Backlash and Challenges

While the return of deposit functionality indicates progress for WazirX, it has not been without its challenges. The community backlash serves as a reminder of the importance of open communication and accountability in the cryptocurrency space.

## Conclusion

As WazirX navigates through the aftermath of the hack and strives to regain user trust, the exchange’s decision to reopen deposits reflects its resilience and determination. By addressing community concerns and prioritizing transparency, WazirX aims to emerge stronger and more secure in the evolving world of cryptocurrencies.

**Source:** [CoinGape](insertlinkhere)