$240 Million Hacked Crypto Exchange WazirX Reopens Deposits But Faces Community Backlash

## Introduction

Indian cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, has recently made significant strides in reopening its operations following a hacking incident involving $240 million worth of assets. Despite the reopening of deposits in both INR and cryptocurrencies, WazirX founder Nischal Shetty is encountering backlash from the community due to discrepancies in users’ wallet balances post-rebalancing.

### Key Steps Towards Resuming Full Operations

WazirX has prioritized rebuilding trust and restoring functionality after the cyber attack. The company has now enabled users to deposit both INR and cryptocurrencies, marking a crucial step in the recovery process.

### Wallet Rebalancing and Updated Token Data

Notably, Nischal Shetty has overseen the rebalancing of the funds page, incorporating updated token data to ensure accuracy and transparency within the platform. However, the rebalancing has resulted in some users noticing a significant decrease in the value of their holdings, leading to raised concerns within the community.

## Facing Community Backlash

Despite efforts to enhance security measures and reestablish operations, WazirX is facing criticism from users who are dissatisfied with the discrepancies in their wallet balances. The perceived loss of value has sparked outrage and skepticism among the community members, highlighting the challenges that the exchange continues to navigate post-hack.

## Conclusion

As WazirX strives to overcome the aftermath of the cyber attack and restore confidence among its user base, the exchange must address the community’s concerns regarding the wallet balances and reassure users of the platform’s security and transparency. The journey towards full recovery is a multifaceted one, and WazirX remains committed to upholding the integrity of its services despite the current challenges.