$5 billion AUC Hex Trust expands institutional support for Stacks (STX) and sBTC

# Hex Trust Expands Institutional Support for Stacks (STX) and sBTC

## Introduction

Hex Trust, a reputable digital asset firm based in Hong Kong, with $5 billion in assets under custody (AUC), has announced its extended support for Stacks (STX) and sBTC. This move signifies a significant step towards integrating Stacks-based assets and facilitating on-ramps to Stacks DeFi applications, catering to institutional needs within key markets across Asia.

## Expanded Support for Stacks and sBTC

Hex Trust, known for offering institutional-grade custody, staking, and trading solutions, has partnered with the Stacks Asia Foundation to enhance its support for Stacks (STX) and sBTC. With licenses in prominent markets such as Hong Kong, Singapore, and Dubai, Hex Trust is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand from institutional investors seeking exposure to these innovative assets.

### Transformative Potential of sBTC

Giorgia Pellizzari, Hex Trust’s Head of Custody, highlighted the rapid adoption of sBTC by top-tier institutions, emphasizing its role in unlocking Bitcoin’s value within the realm of DeFi. As institutional interest in tokenized Bitcoin continues to rise, sBTC presents a $1 trillion opportunity, offering attractive yields, decentralization, and a seamless user experience akin to native Bitcoin.

## Institutional Demand and Growth

The partnership between Hex Trust and Stacks underscores the surging demand for innovative digital assets in today’s financial landscape. Early adopters of sBTC, including UTXO, SNZ, Jump Crypto, and others, have contributed to a significant increase in usage, with sBTC’s capacity tripling to 3,000 BTC within a day of its second cap launch.

## Future Prospects and Milestones

As sBTC solidifies its position in the cryptocurrency space as a bridge between Bitcoin and DeFi applications, the imminent release of a withdrawal functionality marks a pivotal milestone for the project. Anticipated in the coming weeks, this development is expected to further enhance the utility and accessibility of sBTC for institutional and retail investors alike.

## Conclusion

Hex Trust’s commitment to expanding institutional support for Stacks (STX) and sBTC underscores the growing significance of digital assets in institutional portfolios. As the adoption of tokenized Bitcoin accelerates, innovative projects like sBTC are poised to revolutionize the DeFi landscape, offering new avenues for value creation and financial inclusion.

