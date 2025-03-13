51nodes partners up with World Mobile to work on blockchain infrastructure

## Introduction

51nodes, a leading blockchain integration platform, has recently entered into a strategic partnership with World Mobile, a prominent Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) provider. This collaboration aims to enhance blockchain infrastructure in Europe by focusing on asset tokenization, efficiency improvements, and the commercial expansion through automation.

### Partnership Focus: World Mobile Chain Development

The primary objective of the partnership is the development of the World Mobile Chain, a Layer-3 (L3) blockchain that will offer advanced decentralized infrastructure for the European industrial sector. Through this collaboration, the partners aim to establish industry standards for secure tokenized asset frameworks and drive the commercialization of data, inventories, and financial assets.

#### Grant Program and Corporate Involvement

To support this initiative, 51nodes and World Mobile have launched a $5 million grant program to nurture 50 budding projects. Notably, major German and other European corporations will play a crucial role in the partnership, ensuring the success and scalability of the endeavor.

### RWA Tokenization and DePIN Solutions

The partnership also envisions pioneering solutions regarding the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) and the deployment of DePIN technologies. Notable applications include the tokenization of geospatial data and sensor information from autonomous vehicles, which not only enhances security but also opens up new opportunities in emerging data markets.

#### Addressing Industry Challenges

Given the challenges faced by European enterprises in complying with various standards related to stablecoins, central bank digital currencies, digital product passports, and decentralized corporate IDs, 51nodes is poised to emerge as a key provider of solutions to overcome these obstacles.

### Industry Insights and Future Prospects

Blockchain industry leaders will contribute their expertise to the partnership, offering insights into data monetization, asset transactions, and blockchain automation. The collaboration aims to advance data automation security, asset management, and establish marketplaces for vehicle-captured geospatial data, among other use cases.

#### Potential Use Cases

Looking ahead, the partnership envisions the establishment of decentralized Internet of Things (IoT) networks for agriculture, seamless telco network rollouts, efficient vehicle charging solutions, and more. These efforts are set to revolutionize data monetization strategies and shape the future trajectory of industrial blockchain infrastructure in Europe.

## Conclusion

The collaboration between 51nodes and World Mobile represents a significant step towards enhancing blockchain infrastructure in Europe. With a focus on asset tokenization, efficiency improvements, and commercial expansion, this partnership is set to establish new industry standards and drive innovation in decentralized technologies. By leveraging the expertise of industry leaders and embracing advanced solutions, the future of industrial blockchain infrastructure in Europe looks promising. The post originally appeared on [Finbold](add URL).