After AWS Outage Attack, Consensys and Eigen Launch Decentralized Solution for Web3

# Breaking News: Decentralized Solution for Web3 Launched by Consensys and Eigen

## Unveiling a Revolutionary Response to the AWS Outage Attack

In October 2025, the US-EAST-1 region was rocked by a significant disruption within the AWS network, resulting in widespread internet service downtime. AWS identified an internal DNS/automation bug as the root cause, leading to the creation of unreachable records that necessitated manual intervention. This outage, lasting for several hours, shed light on the vulnerabilities of web3’s dependence on centralized infrastructure.

### The Impact of the AWS Outage Attack on Web3

The recent incident involving AWS highlighted the potential risks associated with a centralized infrastructure for web3 operations. An overreliance on a single point of failure such as AWS can lead to widespread disruptions, affecting various internet services and industries.

### Introducing a Decentralized Solution by Consensys and Eigen

In response to the challenges exposed by the AWS outage attack, leading blockchain technology companies Consensys and Eigen have joined forces to launch a decentralized solution for web3. This innovative approach aims to mitigate the risks associated with centralized infrastructure by offering a more resilient and secure alternative.

### The Significance of a Decentralized Web3 Solution

By introducing a decentralized solution for web3, Consensys and Eigen are pioneering a new era of blockchain technology that prioritizes resilience, security, and decentralization. This initiative marks a crucial step towards building a more robust and reliable infrastructure for the web3 ecosystem.

# Conclusion

The collaboration between Consensys and Eigen to launch a decentralized solution for web3 signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of blockchain technology. As the industry continues to navigate the challenges of centralized infrastructure, this innovative approach offers a promising path towards a more secure and resilient web3 ecosystem.

This article originally appeared on [CoinGape](insert link to original post).