After Bitcoin, Crypto Trader James Wynn Sets Sight on PEPE With 10x Leverage Long

**Title: James Wynn Dives into PEPE with 10x Leverage Long After Successful Bitcoin Trades**

Discover how renowned crypto trader James Wynn ventures into the world of PEPE Coin with a daring 10x leverage long position, following his impressive feats in the Bitcoin market. Learn about his strategies and successes in the volatile crypto landscape.

### **James Wynn’s Transition to PEPE Coin**

Crypto enthusiast and trader James Wynn, known for his strategic moves in the crypto market, makes a pivot towards PEPE Coin after his notable 40x leverage long position in Bitcoin. With a keen eye for emerging opportunities, Wynn has set his sights on the meme coin PEPE, taking a bold step with a 10x leverage long position on the Hyperliquid platform.

### **Success Story from Bitcoin to PEPE**

Wynn’s decision to explore the world of decentralized derivatives on Hyperliquid has proven fruitful, with his recent Bitcoin trades yielding impressive profits of $25 million. Riding the wave of success, Wynn swiftly transitions to PEPE Coin, where his calculated risk-taking leads to an additional $200K in profits from the meme coin bet.

### **PEPE Coin Journey Continues**

Following his successful foray into the PEPE market, Wynn’s latest long position with 10x leverage on PEPE sets the stage for a new chapter in his trading endeavors. With PEPE’s market cap soaring to $6 billion and the currency experiencing a significant price surge of over 3%, Wynn’s strategic moves continue to capture attention in the crypto community.

Witness James Wynn’s enterprising spirit and strategic acumen as he navigates the dynamic crypto landscape, transitioning from lucrative Bitcoin trades to bold ventures in meme coin territory. Stay tuned for more updates on Wynn’s trading exploits and insights into his journey as a prominent figure in the crypto trading realm.