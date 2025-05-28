AI Coins Rally As Grayscale Unveils AI Crypto Sector Amid 4.5x Growth

# AI Coins Rally with Grayscale’s AI Crypto Sector Unveiling

## Introduction

AI coins are currently experiencing a surge in value following the introduction of Grayscale Investments’ new ‘AI crypto sector.’ This sector has seen impressive growth, from $4.5 billion to over $20 billion in just two years. Decentralized AI is gaining momentum, challenging centralized players within the cryptocurrency market. Top coins like Bittensor (TAO) have already shown a 4.2% increase today as a direct result of this development.

## AI Coins React to Grayscale’s AI Crypto Sector Announcement

Following the unveiling of Grayscale’s AI crypto sector, AI coins have responded positively. Bittensor (TAO) has surged by 4.5% to reach $475, with a market cap exceeding $4 billion. Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL) has experienced a 15% increase, accompanied by a 60% rise in daily trading volume to over $600 million. Injective Protocol (INJ) has also seen growth, jumping 8% to reach $15.

## Grayscale’s Focus on the Decentralized AI Space

Grayscale Investments’ move to introduce the ‘AI Crypto Sector’ acknowledges the increasing dominance of decentralized AI within the cryptocurrency sector. This initiative highlights the prominence of AI in the industry and its growing mindshare over conventional crypto sectors.

## Conclusion

AI coins are celebrating a period of success as Grayscale Investments introduces the AI crypto sector, marking significant growth within the industry. The unveiling of this sector has propelled key coins like Bittensor and Virtual Protocol to new heights, reflecting the market’s positive response to decentralized AI’s rise. It will be interesting to observe how this development continues to shape the cryptocurrency landscape in the future.

