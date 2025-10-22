Analyst Turn Bullish with $400 SOL Target as Hong Kong Approves First-Ever Solana ETF in Asia

## Analysts Projecting $400 Target for SOL as Hong Kong Greenlights First Solana ETF

Hong Kong has made history by giving the green light to the first-ever Solana Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in Asia. In tandem with this groundbreaking development, market analysts have forecasted a potentially skyrocketing SOL price of $400.

### SOL Price Growth Potential in Focus

Prompted by this monumental approval in Hong Kong, industry experts are eyeing lucrative opportunities for investors in the Solana market.

#### Analysts Optimistic About SOL’s Upsurge

An experienced crypto analyst emphasized that the current SOL price is positioned favorably within its optimal trading range, suggesting a bullish sentiment going forward.

### Conclusion

The approval of the Solana ETF in Hong Kong marks a significant milestone in the region’s crypto investment landscape. With analysts confident about SOL’s potential to hit $400, investors are poised to capitalize on this exciting development.