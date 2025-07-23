Analysts Forecasts $2 Target for FARTCOIN Price As On-chain Data Shows Mega Whale Accumulation

# Analysts Predict $2 Target for FARTCOIN Price Amid Mega Whale Accumulation

In a recent development, a significant amount of $9 million USDC was deposited into the HyperLiquid wallet, sparking new interest in Fartcoin and HYPE tokens. This move, along with Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) orders for purchasing these tokens, has stirred speculation about a potential surge in Fartcoin's price.

## Mega Whale Accumulation in On-chain Data

Recently, a new wallet injected $9 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform, signaling a major whale accumulation of Fartcoin and HYPE tokens. The strategic acquisition of these tokens through TWAP orders has fuelled excitement and optimism among traders and analysts. The increased activity points towards a potential bullish trend for Fartcoin.

## Analysts’ Forecasts for Fartcoin Price

Market experts and analysts have weighed in on the situation, predicting a price target of $2 for Fartcoin. The observed whale accumulation and the strategic investment moves have bolstered confidence in the token’s growth potential. With positive market sentiment, the outlook for Fartcoin’s price appears optimistic, with the potential to reach the $2 mark in the near future.

The recent influx of USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and the subsequent TWAP orders for Fartcoin and HYPE tokens have sparked speculation and optimism about the price trajectory of Fartcoin. Analysts foresee a target price of $2, supported by the mega whale accumulation evident in the on-chain data. As market dynamics evolve, the future of Fartcoin looks promising, with the potential for a significant price increase on the horizon.