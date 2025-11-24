Animoca to Expand in Dubai With Fund Manager License

# Heading: Animoca Brands – Expanding Into Dubai With Fund Manager License

## Introduction:

Animoca Brands, a renowned leader in the NFT industry, has been making significant strides in its expansion efforts. After revealing plans for a NASDAQ listing through a reverse merger, the company is now setting its sights on bolstering its presence in the Middle East. One notable development in this endeavor is the acquisition of a fund manager license, marking a crucial regulatory milestone for the company.

## Animoca Brands’ Expansion in Dubai:

Recently, Animoca Brands made headlines with its ambitious expansion strategy, including a move to secure a fund manager license in Dubai. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to establishing a strong foothold in the Middle East region. By obtaining this regulatory approval, Animoca Brands is poised to tap into new opportunities and broaden its reach within the thriving Dubai market.

### Accelerating Growth in the Middle East:

With the recent acquisition of a fund manager license, Animoca Brands is poised to accelerate its growth trajectory in Dubai and beyond. This strategic move not only enhances the company’s operational capabilities but also paves the way for strategic partnerships and collaborations in the region. By strengthening its presence in Dubai, Animoca Brands is positioning itself as a key player in the burgeoning blockchain and NFT space.

## Conclusion:

In conclusion, Animoca Brands’ decision to expand into Dubai and secure a fund manager license underscores its commitment to growth and innovation. By capitalizing on regulatory milestones and seizing new opportunities, the company is poised to further solidify its position as a leading player in the NFT sector. As Animoca Brands continues to explore new markets and expand its global footprint, its strategic moves in Dubai serve as a testament to its long-term vision and dedication to driving industry advancements.