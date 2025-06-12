## Ant Group’s Move Towards Stablecoin Licenses in HongKong and Singapore

### Introduction

Ant Group, owned by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, is making significant strides in the realm of stablecoin adoption. This article discusses how Ant Group is seeking stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore, as revealed by their Vice President and Blockchain Head, Bian Zhuoqun in a recent interview.

### Ant Group’s Pursuit of Stablecoin Licenses

Ant Group’s ambition to obtain stablecoin licenses in two major financial hubs, Hong Kong and Singapore, signifies a pivotal moment in the company’s strategic expansion. This move aligns with the growing global interest in stablecoins as a stable and reliable form of digital currency.

### The Need for Regulatory Approval

The application for stablecoin licenses underscores Ant Group’s commitment to complying with regulatory frameworks in these regions. By seeking official licensing, Ant Group aims to establish a trusted and legally compliant presence in the rapidly evolving digital currency landscape.

### Implications of the L2 Launch

The recent launch of Ant Group’s L2 platform has set the stage for the company’s foray into stablecoin operations. This platform serves as a foundation for offering innovative and secure financial services, paving the way for the potential integration of stablecoins into their ecosystem.

### Conclusion

Ant Group’s proactive approach towards securing stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong and Singapore reflects its strategic vision for fostering financial innovation and regulatory compliance. As the global interest in stablecoins continues to rise, Ant Group’s endeavors are poised to shape the future of digital finance in these key markets. Stay tuned for updates on Ant Group’s progress in the stablecoin space.

#### The post [Ant Group Eyes Stablecoin Licenses in HongKong and Singapore Following Its L2 Launch](#) appeared first on CoinGape.