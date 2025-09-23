Anthony Scaramucci projects Bitcoin to skyrocket to $150k

## Heading 1: Anthony Scaramucci’s Bullish Bitcoin Forecast

### Introduction

Anthony Scaramucci, the renowned founder of SkyBridge Capital and former White House Communications Director, continues to display unwavering optimism towards Bitcoin (BTC) despite its recent price decline. In a recent interview with CNBC, Scaramucci reiterated his bold prediction that Bitcoin could surge to $150,000 by year-end.

### Scaramucci’s Bitcoin Projection

In the interview, Scaramucci highlighted the September market lows as a predictable occurrence that should not overshadow Bitcoin’s potential for future growth. He emphasized that the current dip in price is merely a typical volatility trend following a significant rally in the market. Scaramucci confidently stood by his forecast of Bitcoin hitting $150,000 and suggested that the period from November to December could be opportune for investors to consider buying into the cryptocurrency.

### Embracing AVAX One

Beyond his Bitcoin projection, Scaramucci also discussed his new advisory role at AVAX One, a company dedicated to optimizing ownership of Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain technology. He expressed his strong belief in Avalanche, along with his favorable outlook on Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) as fundamental players in the future of tokenization.

### Staying Resilient in the Face of Volatility

Scaramucci remained undeterred by speculations from other guests on the possibility of Bitcoin dropping below $100,000 or even $75,000. He emphasized the growing demand for digital assets and the promising signs of institutional adoption as key factors that could drive Bitcoin’s price growth in the foreseeable future.

### Libertarian Views on Crypto Regulation

In addressing the topic of regulation and President Trump’s potential involvement in the cryptocurrency space, Scaramucci expressed his libertarian perspective that individuals, including the Trump family, should not face barriers to venture into the crypto industry. He advocated for a free and open market environment for all participants.

### Wrapping Up

Anthony Scaramucci’s bullish stance on Bitcoin’s potential to soar to $150,000 reflects his deep-rooted confidence in the resilience and future prospects of the digital asset market. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Scaramucci’s insights offer a compelling narrative for investors and enthusiasts alike.

