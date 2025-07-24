Apple Farm season 2 now live on Etherlink with $3M in rewards

## Introduction

Apple Farm Season 2 has officially kicked off on Etherlink, offering a whopping $3 million in rewards to bolster the growth of the Layer 2 DeFi ecosystem. This season builds upon the success of the previous one, attracting a significant user base and contributing to the total value locked (TVL) and rewards distribution. Let’s delve into the details of what Apple Farm Season 2 has in store for DeFi enthusiasts.

### Apple Farm Season 2: What’s New?

Apple Farm Season 2 brings an array of exciting updates and incentives for participants to engage with DeFi applications on Etherlink. Let’s explore the key highlights of the latest season:

#### Reward Structure and Token

In Season 2, users will encounter the new reward token, applXTZ, which allows immediate access to 20% of their rewards, while the remaining 80% gradually unlock over a period of six months. This innovative structure aims to enhance user engagement and sustainability within the ecosystem.

#### Enhanced Partnership Landscape

The second season of Apple Farm features collaborations with various prominent protocols, such as Jumper.Exchange, Lombard, Curve, OKU, and more. With a promise of continuous updates and new partnerships throughout the season, participants can expect dynamic opportunities and rewards.

### Delving Deeper into Apple Farm Season 2

Season 1’s success highlighted the demand for well-structured incentives in the DeFi space, setting the stage for Season 2 to push boundaries further. David Relkin, the Head of DeFi at Nomadic Labs, expressed enthusiasm about the evolving reward mechanics and partnership expansions that aim to create lasting value within the ecosystem.

### Continued Growth and Evolution

Apple Farm Season 2 sets the stage for notable developments and enhancements across the Etherlink network. The introduction of tokenized assets, a DeFi aggregator, and performance improvements underscore the commitment to innovation and user experience within the DeFi realm.

## Conclusion

The launch of Apple Farm Season 2 on Etherlink heralds a new chapter in incentivizing DeFi participation and fostering ecosystem growth. With a diverse range of partnerships, innovative reward structures, and network enhancements, this season promises to drive engagement and create sustained value for participants. Stay tuned for the latest updates and opportunities within the dynamic world of DeFi on Etherlink!

