Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF to undergo 3-for-1 split from June 16

# Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF to Undergo 3-for-1 Split

## Introduction

The Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, known as ARKB, is set to undergo a significant 3-for-1 share split starting from June 16. This move is aimed at improving accessibility for investors, as stated by 21Shares, a prominent player in the realm of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

## Details of the Share Split

In an announcement made on Monday, 21Shares, a major fin-tech company, revealed that the decision to split their shares 3-for-1 is intended to attract a wider range of investors, thereby boosting trading efficiency. It is crucial to note that this split, effective from June 16, will not impact the total net asset value (NAV) of the ETF, and the shares will continue to trade under the familiar ticker symbol ARKB.

## Performance and Market Outlook

According to a recent report by Reuters, ARKB has shown a remarkable uptrend, with nearly 12% growth year-to-date and an impressive 27% uptick quarter-to-date. The ETF closed trading at $104.25 on the previous trading day, showcasing continued momentum in the market. 21Shares is renowned for offering the most extensive range of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) and stands out as a key ETF provider in the industry.

## Conclusion

The upcoming 3-for-1 share split of the Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF signifies a strategic move to expand investor accessibility and enhance trading efficiency. With a consistent track record of performance and a strong market presence, ARKB continues to be a notable player in the realm of crypto ETFs.

