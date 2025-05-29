Arkham Identifies Another $7.5B in Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings

# Revealing Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings: Arkham’s Discovery

## Introduction

In a groundbreaking revelation, Arkham, a leading blockchain intelligence firm, has uncovered additional Bitcoin wallet addresses allegedly linked to Strategy, the software company formerly known as MicroStrategy. This unveiling sheds light on Strategy’s substantial Bitcoin holdings, marking a significant discovery in the cryptocurrency space.

## Arkham’s Bold Declaration

Arkham’s recent announcement, made on platform X, discloses the identification of 70,816 BTC associated with Strategy’s wallets. This disclosure is poised to stir debate within the digital currency community due to its unprecedented nature and potential implications for Strategy’s cryptocurrency portfolio.

### Unveiling Strategy’s Bitcoin Stash

According to Arkham’s findings, the newly identified BTC sum accounts for a substantial 87.5% of MicroStrategy’s overall Bitcoin reserves, showcasing the company’s significant presence in the virtual currency realm. Notably, a portion of these funds is safeguarded by Fidelity Digital’s omnibus custody service, underscoring the strategic manner in which Strategy manages its cryptocurrency assets.

### The Impact on Transparency and Privacy

Prior to Arkham’s revelations, the Bitcoin addresses in question had not been officially associated with MicroStrategy. Still, Arkham asserts its pioneering role in establishing this crucial link, sparking discussions regarding the transparency and privacy considerations surrounding large-scale Bitcoin ownership by corporate entities.

## Conclusion

The exposure of Strategy’s extensive Bitcoin holdings by Arkham marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing narrative of cryptocurrency transparency and institutional involvement in digital assets. As the industry scrutinizes these developments, the implications of such revelations on the broader landscape of Bitcoin ownership and privacy practices remain a focal point of discussion.

**Source: X… Read More at Coingape.comThe post Arkham Identifies Another $7.5B in Strategy’s Bitcoin Holdings appeared first**

—

By reorganizing and rewriting the content of the original article into distinct sections with appropriate headings, the information is now presented in a structured and digestible format for WordPress, ensuring readability and optimal SEO performance.