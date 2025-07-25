Arthur Hayes Buys the Dip, Adds 2 Million Ethena Tokens As ENA Price Shoots 8%

Arthur Hayes Invests in Ethena Tokens Amid Price Surge

Introduction:

BitMEX co-founder, Arthur Hayes, demonstrated his confidence in the crypto market by acquiring a substantial amount of Ethena (ENA) tokens amidst an 8% price surge. Learn more about this strategic move below.

Arthur Hayes Boosts Portfolio with 2.16 Million ENA Coins

Arthur Hayes, known for his involvement in BitMEX, recently invested $1.06 million in acquiring 2.16 million Ethena (ENA) coins. This decision reflects his bullish stance on the potential growth and value of ENA in the evolving crypto landscape.

Anchor Partnership Spurs Hayes’ Token Accumulation

The acquisition of ENA tokens by Arthur Hayes closely follows the news of the Anchorage partnership, which was unveiled on Thursday. This strategic move suggests Hayes’ belief in the promising prospects of Ethena, triggered by the collaborative efforts with Anchorage.

ENA Price Surges by 8% Amid Increased Trading Activity

Subsequent to Arthur Hayes’ significant investment, the price of ENA experienced an 8% surge in a single day. Additionally, the daily trading volumes for ENA surpassed an impressive $1 billion mark, indicating heightened market interest and activity.

Conclusion:

Arthur Hayes' strategic acquisition of Ethena tokens amidst a price surge not only showcases his confidence in the crypto market but also highlights the potential growth opportunities presented by ENA. The partnership with Anchorage and the subsequent surge in ENA's price and trading volumes signify a positive trajectory for Hayes' investment in the crypto space.