Arthur Hayes Dumps $5.1M HYPE Bag Weeks After 126x Call, Says He is Buying a Ferrari

Arthur Hayes, one of the co-founders of BitMEX, recently made headlines by selling his entire $5.1 million worth of HYPE tokens, mere weeks after making a bold prediction that the token could surge by 126x. This unexpected move has generated significant buzz in the cryptocurrency community.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes made waves in the crypto world when he decided to offload his substantial $5.1 million investment in HYPE tokens. This decision came shortly after Hayes had forecasted a remarkable 126x increase in the token’s value. The sale was personally confirmed by Hayes himself, who humorously mentioned that the profits would contribute towards funding the purchase of a coveted Ferrari Testarossa.

Despite his decision to sell off his HYPE holdings, Arthur Hayes maintains a positive outlook on the cryptocurrency market. Lookonchain data revealed the details of Hayes’ transaction, shedding light on the intriguing sequence of events surrounding his profitable sale and plans for a luxury car purchase.

Arthur Hayes’ decision to divest his $5.1 million investment in HYPE tokens, following a bold prediction of a significant price surge, has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community. As the co-founder of BitMEX navigates this intriguing move, the industry remains abuzz with speculation and interest in his future ventures.