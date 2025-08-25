Arthur Hayes Gives 126x Upside Potential for Hyperliquid At A Massive $5 Trillion FDV

## Title: Arthur Hayes Predicts 126x Upside Potential for Hyperliquid with $5 Trillion FDV

### Introduction:

At the WebX Asia conference, BitMEX co-founder, Arthur Hayes, shared his optimistic outlook on the Hyperliquid token, HYPE. He anticipates a remarkable 126x upside potential for the native cryptocurrency, fueled by the exponential growth of the decentralized exchange’s revenue.

### Arthur Hayes’ Bold Prediction for Hyperliquid HYPE

Speaking at the WebX Asia conference, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes unveiled his bullish forecast for the Hyperliquid token, HYPE. Hayes expressed his belief in the token’s ability to soar to new heights with a staggering 126x upside potential. This bold prediction comes amidst a rapidly evolving landscape in the decentralized exchange (DEX) industry.

### Hyperliquid’s Price Surge Amid Market Correction

Despite the broader correction in the cryptocurrency market, the price of HYPE surged by 5% following Arthur Hayes’ optimistic projections. The resilience displayed by the Hyperliquid token in the face of market fluctuations underscores the growing confidence in its future potential.

### Conclusion:

Arthur Hayes’ projection of a 126x upside potential for Hyperliquid’s HYPE token, coupled with a massive $5 trillion FDV, signals a new era of growth and opportunity in the decentralized exchange space. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, Hayes’ insights provide valuable guidance for investors and enthusiasts alike, highlighting the promising future ahead for Hyperliquid.