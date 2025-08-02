Arthur Hayes Talks Bullish, Acts Bearish — Dumps $13.35M in Crypto Holdings

### Title: BitMEX Co-founder Arthur Hayes Liquidates $13.35M in Crypto Assets Amid Market Fluctuations

#### Introduction:

BitMEX co-founder, Arthur Hayes, made headlines recently after deciding to liquidate a substantial amount of digital assets totaling $13.35 million amidst the latest market downturn. The unexpected move involved significant sell-offs of Ethereum, PEPE, and ENA tokens, showcasing Hayes’s response to the broad market volatility.

#### Arthur Hayes Moves: Liquidating $13.35M in Digital Assets

BitMEX co-founder, Arthur Hayes, has undertaken a strategic maneuver by liquidating over $13.35 million in various digital assets. The sudden decision by Hayes to sell off a substantial amount of crypto holdings has garnered significant attention within the cryptocurrency community.

#### Market Analysis and Reaction

The act of liquidating such a substantial amount of crypto assets during a period of market uncertainty has raised questions about Hayes’s market sentiment. Lookonchain data provides insights into the sell-off, showing Hayes’s moves encompassing Ethereum, PEPE, and ENA tokens. This selling activity by the co-founder of BitMEX comes amidst broader market fluctuations, adding an element of surprise to the unfolding narrative.

#### Conclusion:

Arthur Hayes’s decision to divest $13.35 million in crypto holdings serves as a notable development in the midst of market fluctuations. The timing and scale of this liquidation have sparked discussions and speculation within the cryptocurrency space. The impact of Hayes’s actions on the market and his bullish or bearish stance continues to be closely monitored by investors and analysts alike.