Asset Manager Pushes 45% HYPE Supply Cut, Analyst Calls $100 Target by Year-End

# Prominent Asset Manager Advocates 45% Reduction in Hyperliquid Supply

A recent proposal by DBA Asset Management suggests a significant reduction of 45% in the supply of Hyperliquid tokens. This strategic move aims to enhance the scarcity of the cryptocurrency and potentially drive its value higher in the market. Concurrently, a cryptocurrency analyst has expressed optimism by predicting that the price of HYPE tokens could reach $100 by the conclusion of the year.

## Hyperliquid Contemplates Supply Cut

DBA Asset Management, a reputable crypto asset management firm, has introduced a bold initiative to curtail the circulating supply of HYPE tokens. This proposal not only exemplifies a strategic approach to managing the cryptocurrency’s availability but also underlines the company’s commitment to increasing its scarcity factor.

## Analyst Forecasts $100 Target for HYPE by Year-End

In a parallel development, industry experts continue to remain bullish on the future prospects of Hyperliquid. A cryptocurrency analyst has weighed in on the discussion by foreseeing a substantial price surge for HYPE tokens, with a projected target of $100 expected to materialize by the end of this year.

—

In conclusion, the proposal put forth by DBA Asset Management to reduce the supply of HYPE tokens signals a strategic maneuver to bolster scarcity and potentially escalate the token’s value. Coupled with optimistic predictions from cryptocurrency analysts, Hyperliquid appears poised for significant growth, with the potential to reach the $100 price mark by the conclusion of this year. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.