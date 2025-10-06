Aster Token Crashes 10% On DEX Integrity Issues Ahead of Airdrop, What’s Happening?

## Analyzing the Recent Aster Token Crash

The BNB-based decentralized exchange (DEX) Aster has been making headlines due to integrity issues surrounding its trading volumes. DeFi aggregator DeFiLlama recently removed Aster’s trading volume data, causing the ASTER token to plummet by 10% in just 24 hours. This article delves into the details of this crash and sheds light on the current situation faced by Aster.

Aster, a prominent DEX operating on the BNB network, has encountered a wave of controversy related to its trading volumes. DeFiLlama, a trusted DeFi aggregator and open-source platform, took a drastic step by delisting Aster’s trading volume data. This move by DeFiLlama has sparked concerns regarding the integrity and transparency of Aster’s operations.

The repercussions of the integrity issues have been swift and severe for the ASTER token. In the aftermath of DeFiLlama’s action, the token witnessed a sharp decline of 10% in its value within a mere 24-hour period. This significant drop in price has been attributed to escalating selling pressure triggered by the integrity concerns surrounding the DEX.

The recent crash of the ASTER token on the Aster DEX due to integrity issues has raised doubts among investors and the crypto community. As the situation unfolds, it remains crucial for stakeholders to closely monitor developments and assess the implications of these events on the future of Aster and its associated token.