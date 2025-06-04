Aurora rolls out ACC Marketplace

## Introducing Aurora Cloud Console (ACC) Marketplace

Aurora Labs recently introduced the **Aurora Cloud Console (ACC) Marketplace**, a user-friendly platform aimed at streamlining the deployment process of customizable blockchain stacks. This innovative solution enables businesses and developers to effortlessly deploy Virtual Chains preloaded with a comprehensive set of Web3 tools, including components for identity, data, payments, compute, and security. Instead of getting caught up in the intricacies of setting up infrastructure, teams can jumpstart their projects using trusted components without delay.

### Streamlining Blockchain Deployment

Aurora Labs emphasized that the **ACC Marketplace** is a significant step towards its overarching goal of making blockchain infrastructure more modular, accessible, and developer-friendly. By reducing the barriers to entry for both Web3-native teams and traditional enterprises venturing into the blockchain space, this platform aims to revolutionize the way blockchain technology is adopted and utilized.

### Comprehensive Web3 Ecosystem

One of the key highlights of the **ACC Marketplace** is its seamless integration with prominent Web3 service providers such as Billions (identity), Cookie DAO (reputation), API3, DIA, Mobula, and Blocksense (data), Hashlock (security), Cluster XYZ (name service), Aleph Cloud, and Cere Network (compute), as well as token management tools from Cede Labs and Enzyme Finance. The platform also supports AI capabilities through PhronAI. This pre-integrated stack not only streamlines blockchain deployments but also fosters early collaboration between emerging projects and established service providers, ultimately expediting development processes and enhancing network effects.

### Enhancing Efficiency and Collaboration

Alex Shevchenko, the CEO of Aurora Labs, emphasized the significance of the **ACC Marketplace** in mitigating infrastructure complexities, enabling teams to focus their efforts on product development, user experience, growth, and community building. Dillon Hanson, Head of Business Development at DIA, highlighted the collaborative effort with Aurora Labs as a crucial step towards establishing fully verifiable and trustless data as a foundational component for new blockchain ecosystems. By facilitating the seamless integration of DIA oracles into chains launched via Aurora Cloud, builders gain access to transparent and trustworthy data infrastructure right from the outset.

In conclusion, the rollout of the **ACC Marketplace** signifies a major milestone in simplifying blockchain deployment processes and fostering collaboration within the Web3 ecosystem. This initiative by Aurora Labs aims to revolutionize the way blockchain technology is leveraged and embraced by businesses and developers, paving the way for enhanced efficiency, innovation, and growth in the blockchain space.

**Featured image via Shutterstock.**

*This post was originally published on Finbold.*