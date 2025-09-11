# Avalanche Foundation’s Ambitious Plan to Launch Treasury-Focused AVAX Firms in U.S.

## Introduction

Avalanche Foundation is embarking on a bold initiative to raise $1 billion for the establishment of cryptocurrency-focused treasury companies in the United States. This strategic move by AVAX signifies a significant shift towards a treasury-focused approach within the cryptocurrency market.

## Avalanche’s Strategic Move Towards Treasury Expansion

In line with the growing trend of treasury strategies in the market, Avalanche is making significant strides to enter the realm of digital assets accumulation. The Financial Times reports that Avalanche is currently engaged in advanced discussions with investors to spearhead the launch of two U.S.-based entities specifically tailored for this purpose.

## Driving Force Behind AVAX’s Treasury Push

With an ambitious goal of securing substantial funding amounting to $1 billion, Avalanche is set to position itself at the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry’s evolving landscape. By focusing on treasury operations within the U.S. market, AVAX aims to carve a niche for itself as a leading player in the realm of digital asset management.

## Conclusion

Avalanche’s pursuit of raising $1 billion to establish treasury-focused AVAX firms in the U.S. marks a pivotal moment in the company’s growth trajectory. As the cryptocurrency market continues to mature and evolve, AVAX’s strategic move reflects a proactive approach towards maximizing opportunities in the digital asset space. Stay tuned for more updates on Avalanche’s exciting developments in the treasury sector.

**The post Avalanche Seeks $1B to Launch Treasury-Focused AVAX Firms in U.S. appeared first on CoinGape.**