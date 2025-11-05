BBK signs MoU with Binance to launch GCC’s first Crypto-as-a-Service integration

### Introduction

The Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Binance to introduce the first Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) integration in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This collaboration aims to revolutionize digital asset management for BBK customers, pending approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain.

### BBK’s Partnership with Binance

BBK’s partnership with Binance was unveiled at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum held in Bahrain 2025. The initiative seeks to merge Binance’s white-label infrastructure into BBK’s mobile banking app through Plug & Play APIs. By doing so, customers will be able to engage in crypto trading and oversight without the need for separate Binance accounts.

### Revolutionary Digital Asset Management

Upon implementation, customers will access a new dashboard in the BBK app, seamlessly blending their conventional investments with digital assets. This integration underscores BBK’s dedication to innovation and digital transformation, as articulated by Mr. Yaser Alsharifi, the Group Chief Executive of BBK.

### Positive Industry Impact

Mr. Tameem Al Moosawi from Binance Bahrain applauds the collaboration for advancing financial inclusion and positioning Bahrain as a frontrunner in crypto-asset innovation. Additionally, Ms. Catherine Chen of Binance highlights the global surge in crypto asset demand, emphasizing the significance of the partnership to expand BBK’s client offerings.

### Future Growth Potential

The BBK-Binance initiative aligns with Bahrain’s strategy to fortify its stature as a digital finance hub in the Middle East. Once regulatory green lights are secured, BBK patrons will seamlessly access Binance’s crypto services via the BBK Mobile App, uniting traditional and digital financial services.

### Conclusion

The partnership between BBK and Binance signifies a pivotal moment in advancing digital asset management within the GCC region. As the regulatory process unfolds, the collaboration is poised to propel financial inclusivity and bolster Bahrain’s standing in crypto-asset innovation.

