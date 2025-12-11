Big Short’ Michael Burry Issues Dire Warning on US FED’s $40B T-Bills Buy Plan

## Dire Warning from ‘The Big Short’ Michael Burry: US Fed’s $40B T-Bills Purchase Plan

### Introduction:

Renowned for foreseeing the 2008 financial crisis, Michael Burry, of ‘The Big Short’ fame, has raised alarms over the US Federal Reserve’s intention to buy $40 billion in Treasury bills (T-bills). This move has spurred concerns about potential repercussions on the banking sector and the broader financial markets.

### Michael Burry’s Warning on US Fed’s T-Bills Purchase

According to Michael Burry, the US Fed’s massive purchase of Treasury bills poses a significant risk to the financial system. The influx of liquidity from this initiative could potentially trigger a liquidity crunch within the banking sector.

### Implications for Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Market

Amidst fears of a banking system weakness, Burry’s warning has sparked speculations on the impact it may have on alternative investment assets like Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market. Investors are closely monitoring the situation for any potential repercussions.

### Conclusion:

Michael Burry’s dire warning on the US Fed’s $40 billion T-bills purchase plan underscores the potential risks associated with such a significant monetary intervention. As market participants brace for potential disruptions, vigilance and strategic positioning are crucial in navigating the evolving financial landscape.

**Source:** CoinGape