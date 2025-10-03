Billionaire Ray Dalio Calls Bitcoin “Alternative Money” as BTC Profit-Taking Tops $3.7B Amid $120K Rally

## Introduction

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio recently shared his perspective on Bitcoin, labeling it as “alternative money,” amidst its rising popularity. This declaration comes in the midst of Bitcoin’s profit-taking surpassing $3.7 billion during its recent surge beyond $120,000.

## Ray Dalio’s View on Bitcoin

In a recent interview, Ray Dalio emphasized that Bitcoin serves as an “alternative money,” signaling a shift in traditional perceptions towards digital currencies. Dalio’s endorsement of Bitcoin as a form of alternative money underscores the growing acceptance and recognition of cryptocurrencies in mainstream financial circles.

## Bitcoin’s Profit-Taking Hits $3.7B

Amid Bitcoin’s remarkable rally surpassing $120,000, profit-taking in the cryptocurrency market has surged beyond $3.7 billion. This substantial figure highlights the increasing investor activity and interest in capitalizing on the volatility and upward momentum of Bitcoin.

## Conclusion

Ray Dalio’s characterization of Bitcoin as “alternative money” mirrors the evolving landscape of financial markets, where digital assets like Bitcoin are gaining prominence. The significant profit-taking in Bitcoin further illustrates the active participation and engagement of investors in the cryptocurrency space, shaping the narrative around the future role of Bitcoin in the global economy.