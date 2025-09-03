Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why Bitcoin Gains With US Dollar’s Collapse

## Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Take on Bitcoin Amid US Dollar’s Decline

### Introduction:

In a recent interview, billionaire Ray Dalio shared insights on the diminishing status of the US Dollar as a reserve currency and its impact on alternative assets like Bitcoin and Gold. This shift in the financial landscape has led to increased interest in cryptocurrencies and precious metals as viable alternatives to traditional fiat currencies.

### Ray Dalio’s Analysis:

During his interview, Ray Dalio highlighted the weakening position of the US Dollar as a global reserve currency. This decline has prompted individuals and institutions to seek refuge in assets like Bitcoin and Gold, which are perceived as stores of value in times of economic uncertainty.

### Rise of Crypto in Corporate Treasury:

One notable trend is the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in corporate treasuries. Companies are diversifying their holdings by investing in digital assets, recognizing the potential for long-term value preservation and growth in the crypto market.

### Gold Rally and Bitcoin’s Surge:

The recent rally in the price of Gold, reaching $3,600, further underscores investors’ flight to safe-haven assets amidst currency fluctuations. Bitcoin, in particular, has seen significant gains during periods of US Dollar weakness, positioning itself as a digital alternative to traditional currencies.

### Conclusion:

Billionaire Ray Dalio’s observations shed light on the evolving financial landscape, where the devaluation of the US Dollar is driving interest in alternative assets like Bitcoin and Gold. As investors navigate market volatility and inflation concerns, cryptocurrencies emerge as a promising avenue for wealth preservation and diversification. Stay informed to make informed decisions in the changing economic landscape.

