Binance Academy unveils “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain” course

# Discover the Latest Course: “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain” by Binance Academy

## Introduction

Binance Academy, a premier blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has introduced an innovative online course titled “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain.” This comprehensive program, reported by Finbold on January 27, offers invaluable insights and practical guidance on deploying BNB Chain nodes using AWS Blockchain Node Runners.

## Unveiling the Course Details

The course, designed for developers, blockchain enthusiasts, and infrastructure providers, is a quick 15-minute tutorial that equips participants with the necessary knowledge to efficiently manage and deploy BNB Chain nodes through AWS Blockchain Node Runners. This initiative simplifies the process of setting up self-managed blockchain nodes on AWS by providing deployable blueprints and step-by-step instructions.

## The Significance of Education in Crypto Adoption

At the core of this program lies the BNB Chain blueprint, a key component of the AWS Blockchain Node Runners project showcased at the AWS re:Invent 2024 conference. During the event, participants gained practical experience through workshops and hands-on labs, gaining insights into deploying nodes for various blockchain networks, including BNB Chain.

## Collaboration for Accessibility and Quality

Stephen McAllister, Team Lead at Binance Academy, emphasized the vital role of education in fostering crypto adoption. He expressed the academy’s commitment to delivering accessible and top-notch learning materials, exemplified by the launch of the “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain” course in partnership with AWS. This collaboration aims to enhance the accessibility and practicality of blockchain infrastructure for global developers and enthusiasts.

## Course Highlights and Benefits

Participants in this course will delve into the efficiency of AWS Node Runners in optimizing node infrastructure, explore the architecture of BNB Chain, and leverage deployable blueprints to create their own BNB Chain node on AWS. They will receive a detailed, step-by-step guide for a hands-on deployment experience. Additionally, learners will have access to a plethora of AWS Web3 resources to further support their blockchain development endeavors.

## Conclusion

The “AWS Blockchain Node Runners for BNB Chain” course, available in English at no cost, marks a significant step towards promoting blockchain education and accessibility. By providing practical tools and resources, Binance Academy and AWS are empowering individuals to engage with blockchain technology effectively, driving innovation and advancement in the crypto landscape.

**Source**: [Finbold](link-to-the-article)