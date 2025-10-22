Binance enables global USD deposits and withdrawals via BPay Global

# Binance Introduces Global USD Deposits and Withdrawals via BPay Global

## Introduction

Binance, a leading blockchain company operating the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has rolled out a new feature allowing users in over 70 countries to make direct USD deposits and withdrawals through BPay Global. This service, licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and part of the Binance Group, offers seamless solutions for both individual and corporate clients to manage their U.S. dollar holdings and seamlessly convert them to cryptocurrencies and back.

## Direct On- and Off-Ramp for USD Transactions

Users can now leverage BPay Global to carry out USD transactions using SWIFT bank transfers at zero deposit fees from Binance. Additionally, transactions can be facilitated through credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Thomas Gregory, Binance’s Vice President of Fiat, expressed satisfaction with the new development and emphasized the significance of providing a straightforward pathway for users to transact in USD, a globally recognized currency.

## Enhanced Fiat Wallet Experience

Through this integration, Binance users gain the ability to maintain funds in regulated fiat accounts via BPay Global’s e-wallet infrastructure. This provides users with access to a range of global currencies, including USD, fostering greater utility of funds within the Binance ecosystem.

### Conclusion

The introduction of direct USD deposits and withdrawals via BPay Global signifies Binance’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and usability for its diverse user base. By expanding the range of services supporting USD transactions with minimal costs, Binance aims to enrich the overall user experience while maintaining the platform’s robust security features.

