Binance expands Execution Services by aggregating OTC liquidity providers

### Introduction:

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has recently enhanced its Execution Services by integrating spot and options liquidity from various providers in addition to its own order books. This strategic move, aimed at bolstering efficiency and reducing spreads, is geared towards catering to the needs of institutional clients.

### Binance Execution Services Upgrade:

**Enhanced Execution Capabilities**

Binance’s latest upgrade allows users to select either instant over-the-counter (OTC) risk-pricing or personalized execution through the exchange’s algorithmic trading tools. This feature grants access to Time Weighted Average Price (TWAP) and Percentage of Volume (POV) strategies, which can be executed independently on the Binance VIP Portal or with support from the platform’s trading desk. OTC trading, reminiscent of traditional finance practices, empowers large players to obtain risk-optimized pricing for substantial transactions while mitigating slippage and market impact.

**Flexibility in Settlement Options**

One notable aspect of the enhanced Execution Services is the swift settlement process, with transactions potentially settling in as little as 15 minutes compared to the industry standard of T+1. Moreover, Binance offers adaptable settlement windows catering to diverse client needs, ensuring a seamless and efficient trading experience.

**Tailored Solutions for Client Segments**

Catherine Chen, Head of VIP & Institutional at Binance, highlights the platform’s commitment to satisfying the distinct preferences of its clientele. By providing both enhanced OTC services for clients valuing pricing and speed, and personalized execution solutions for those seeking bespoke services, Binance aims to accommodate various segments, including high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and larger institutions.

### Institutional Growth and Market Expansion:

Binance recently disclosed a 21% increase in its VIP user base and a 20% rise in institutional clients during the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year, with a corresponding uptick in trading volumes. This surge underscores the growing demand for crypto exposure among institutional players, prompting Binance to continually enhance its capabilities tailored to this evolving landscape.

### Conclusion:

In a bid to meet the escalating institutional demand for crypto exposure, Binance’s initiative to aggregate OTC liquidity providers within its Execution Services epitomizes its commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions. By providing efficient execution tools, flexible settlement options, and tailored services to a diverse client base, Binance stands poised to navigate the evolving crypto market dynamics successfully.