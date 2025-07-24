Binance integrates USYC and cUSDO as off-exchange collateral

## Title: Binance Expands Collateral Options with USYC and cUSDO Integration

### Introduction:

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced the integration of tokenized yield-bearing assets USYC and cUSDO into their platform for institutional users. This move enhances capital efficiency and risk management while providing more choices for clients to optimize their investments.

### Binance’s Integration of USYC and cUSDO

Binance has partnered with Ceffu, a trusted institutional custody provider, to support the tokenized assets USYC and cUSDO. This integration allows institutional users to leverage these assets as off-exchange collateral on Binance’s platform. By expanding the range of supported collateral beyond traditional assets, Binance aims to cater to the growing demand for innovative investment options in the crypto space.

#### Features of the Integration:

– Institutional users can now hold USYC and cUSDO off-exchange while accessing Binance’s platform.

– Users have the opportunity to earn yield on their pledged collateral through Binance Banking Triparty.

– Binance will waive banking triparty fees and cover Ceffu’s MirrorX and MirrorRSV service fees until 2026.

### Tokenization Trend in Real-World Assets

Tokenization of real-world assets, excluding stablecoins, has witnessed significant growth, reaching $24 billion in June 2025 from $15.2 billion in December 2024. This trend is projected to continue, with estimates suggesting that tokenized assets could represent up to 30% of traditional finance assets by 2034, surpassing $400 trillion.

### Executive Perspectives on the Integration

**Catherine Chen, Head of Binance VIP & Institutional:**

Chen emphasized Binance’s commitment to enhancing user experience by offering institutional clients diverse options to optimize capital efficiency and risk control. She highlighted the benefits of tokenized real-world assets in improving transaction speed, cost efficiency, and transparency.

**Kash Razzaghi, Chief Business Officer at Circle:**

Razzaghi highlighted the significance of the collaboration between Binance and USYC in facilitating institutional engagement with tokenized assets. He emphasized the potential for capital efficiency and risk management in bridging traditional finance with blockchain-powered markets.

**Jeremy Ng, Founder and CEO of OpenEden:**

Ng discussed the shift towards compliance-focused, yield-bearing assets like cUSDO in institutional crypto adoption. He pointed out how the integration of cUSDO into Binance’s platform showcases the potential of institutional-grade tokenized assets in driving meaningful participation from institutions.

### Conclusion:

Binance’s integration of USYC and cUSDO as off-exchange collateral underscores the platform’s commitment to innovation and providing institutional clients with diverse investment opportunities. As the trend towards tokenization of real-world assets continues to grow, Binance’s collaboration with Ceffu and support for these yield-bearing assets positions it at the forefront of the evolving crypto landscape.