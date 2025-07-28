## Introduction

Binance, known as the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced a new product named RWUSD, designed to offer users a principal-protected Binance Earn feature with the objective of benchmarking returns in Real-World Assets. This product provides an attractive annual percentage rate (APR) of up to 4.2% and can even be utilized as collateral for VIP Loans. Users have the flexibility to subscribe to RWUSD using USDT or USDC, with the ability to redeem it for USDC at a 1:1 ratio. In this article, we delve into the details and features of the RWUSD product launched by Binance.

## Binance Launches RWUSD Earn Product with 4.2% APR

### Key Features of RWUSD

The RWUSD product distributed by Binance introduces an array of distinctive features for users aiming to engage in the crypto space:

– Users can enjoy a rewarding APR of up to 4.2% with the RWUSD product.

– RWUSD can be used as collateral for Binance VIP Loans, offering users increased financial flexibility.

– The subscription and redemption process for RWUSD is seamless, allowing for instant access to rewards in users’ spot accounts.

– Redemption options include the choice of instant redemption or standard settlement in T+3 days, catering to users with varying preferences.

– The RWUSD product aligns with similar offerings by Binance such as BFUSD and LDUSDT as a rewarding, principal-protected product for users’ benefit.

### Insight from Binance

Jeff Li, the Vice President of Product at Binance, emphasizes the significance of the RWUSD product within Binance’s ecosystem and its overarching mission:

“RWUSD is our newest Earn product, enabling users to yield stable returns at competitive market rates. With over 11 million users benefiting from Binance Earn, we are committed to enhancing the crypto experience for our users. The positive response to our previous products assures us that RWUSD is another step in the right direction towards empowering the crypto community.”

### Redemption and Rewards

The RWUSD product offers users personal quotas up to $5 million at the full APR, ensuring that users can optimize their earnings to the maximum extent possible. Redemption options include standard settlement within 3 days with a nominal fee of 0.05% or the choice of fast redemption, which is instantaneous with a slightly higher fee of 0.1%. Additionally, users can benefit from a free quota for fast redemptions, showcasing Binance’s commitment to facilitating convenient and efficient transactions for its users.

## Conclusion

The introduction of the RWUSD product by Binance underscores the platform’s dedication to enhancing the crypto experience for its vast user base. With competitive APR rates, collateral options for VIP Loans, and seamless redemption processes, RWUSD encapsulates Binance’s commitment to making crypto more rewarding and accessible to users worldwide.

**Source:** The post Binance launches RWUSD earn product with 4.2% APR was originally published on Finbold.