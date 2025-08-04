Binance makes Bitcoin options writing available to all users

## Introduction

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has made Bitcoin options writing available to all users in response to growing retail demand for advanced trading tools. This move allows users to engage in options writing strategies to manage risk and enhance yield beyond traditional trading positions. The expansion aims to cater to a wider user base seeking to employ sophisticated trading techniques in the cryptocurrency market.

—

### Binance Opens Bitcoin Options Writing Access

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the availability of Bitcoin options writing access to all users, addressing the rising demand for strategic trading tools among retail investors. This development, reported on August 4, signifies a significant step towards democratizing access to advanced trading features in the digital asset space.

#### Meeting Market Demand

With the surge in Bitcoin options trading volume, which escalated from $4.11 billion in 2020 to $138.76 billion in June 2025, Binance’s decision to offer options writing capabilities to its entire user base comes at a crucial time. This expansion equips users with the ability to express their market views, manage risk effectively, earn premiums, and improve yield using innovative options writing strategies.

#### Enabling Sophisticated Trading

By allowing users to tap into options alongside futures contracts for hedging and profit opportunities, Binance is empowering traders with a comprehensive suite of tools to navigate the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency markets. This move exemplifies the exchange’s commitment to enhancing user experience by providing access to cutting-edge trading instruments.

—

### Enhanced Trading Experience and Promotional Offerings

To mark the introduction of Bitcoin options writing, Binance is rolling out several initiatives to incentivize users and streamline their trading experience.

#### Trading Fees Promotion

As part of the launch celebration, all users are entitled to a 20% discount on Taker and Maker trading fees for newly listed Options contracts, covering assets such as ETH, BNB, and SOL. This promotional offer aims to encourage users to explore the opportunities presented by options trading on the platform.

#### Enhanced Program for High-Volume Traders

Binance has revamped its Options Enhanced Program to cater to high-volume and institutional traders, offering improved maker/taker fees, reduced qualification thresholds, and extended grace periods for onboarding. These enhancements are designed to make the platform more attractive to experienced traders seeking efficient and cost-effective options trading solutions.

—

### Conclusion

Binance’s decision to open up Bitcoin options writing access to all users marks a significant milestone in the evolution of cryptocurrency trading platforms. By providing retail investors with the tools and resources needed to engage in advanced trading strategies, Binance is paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic trading environment in the digital asset space. With enhanced program offerings and a focus on user experience, Binance is poised to continue leading the industry in providing innovative derivatives products to meet the evolving needs of its global user base.