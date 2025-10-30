Binance Responds to Charges of Supporting Trump-Family Crypto USD1 and WLFI Soon After CZ Pardon

“`markdown

## Binance’s Response to Allegations of Supporting Trump-Family Crypto USD1 and WLFI Post CZ Pardon

### Introduction

Recently, US lawmakers have raised concerns about crypto exchange Binance allegedly supporting Trump family projects, specifically World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and its native stablecoin USD1, shortly after the founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was pardoned. Binance has addressed these accusations and clarified their stance on the matter.

### The Allegations and Binance’s Explanation

US lawmakers have accused Binance of backing Trump family-related cryptocurrencies following the CZ pardon. In response, Binance stated that their decision was purely a business move and devoid of any political motivation. The exchange emphasized that their involvement with USD1 and WLFI was based on strategic considerations rather than political affiliations.

#### Binance’s Defenses

Binance’s stance on the situation underscores their commitment to maintaining a neutral and non-partisan approach in their business dealings. The exchange has maintained that their support for USD1 and WLFI is motivated solely by economic factors and market dynamics, with no political agenda underlying their actions.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, Binance’s response to the accusations of supporting Trump-family crypto assets after CZ’s pardon reflects their dedication to operating as a neutral entity in the cryptocurrency space. The exchange’s emphasis on business decisions over political considerations highlights their commitment to upholding professional integrity and strategic foresight in their operations.

“`

