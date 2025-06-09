Binance Teases Hyperliquid Listing Again, But James Wynn Wants CZ to Kill the DEX

## Binance Teases Hyperliquid Listing Yet Again

With the surge in popularity of Hyperliquid within the global crypto sphere, Binance has once more hinted at a potential HYPE listing. Through sharing insights about the decentralized exchange (DEX), it appears that Binance is gearing up for a promotional campaign for the platform.

### Upsurge in HYPE Price and Trading Volumes

This development has led to a 2% increase in the price of HYPE today. Moreover, daily trading volumes have skyrocketed by 20%, reaching $150 million.

### James Wynn’s Controversial Stance

Despite the excitement surrounding the potential listing, James Wynn has expressed dissenting views. He is advocating for CZ, the head of Binance, to take steps to shut down the DEX.

### Conclusion

The ongoing speculation about a potential Hyperliquid listing on Binance continues to drive excitement in the crypto community. While some foresee immense opportunities with this move, others like James Wynn maintain opposing stances. The dynamics between these perspectives add layers to the evolving narrative within the crypto space.

