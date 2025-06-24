Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Rebound As Trump Claims Israel-Iran Ceasefire

# Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Surge Post Trump’s Israel-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

## Introduction

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) witnessed an impressive price surge following a surprising announcement by US President Donald Trump regarding a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The market response to this unexpected claim led to significant gains in both Bitcoin and Ethereum prices, with Bitcoin rising by nearly 4% and Ethereum by 8%.

## Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

In a late-day surprise, President Trump declared a “complete and total” ceasefire between Israel and Iran. The news immediately impacted the cryptocurrency market, causing a surge in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. Trump further confirmed that the ceasefire is already in effect, leading to a boost in investor confidence and trading activity.

## Market Reaction

Following Trump’s claims, Bitcoin witnessed a substantial 4% increase, while Ethereum saw an even more impressive 8% surge. This sudden and positive movement in the prices of both cryptocurrencies reflects the market’s response to geopolitical developments and demonstrates the influence of external factors on the digital asset landscape.

## Conclusion

The correlation between global events and cryptocurrency prices is a dynamic and fascinating aspect of the digital asset market. The recent rebound in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices post-Trump’s Israel-Iran ceasefire announcement highlights the interconnectedness of geopolitics and the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Investors and traders are advised to stay informed about external factors that can impact the market to make informed decisions.