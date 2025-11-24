Bitcoin Bounces as Jerome Powell Could Push for Another Fed Rate Cut: Barclays Research

### Introduction

Bitcoin is poised for a potential rebound as Barclays Research suggests that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell might advocate for another 25 basis points (bps) cut in interest rates, despite differing opinions among other Fed officials. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains optimistic, asserting that there is no recession threat to the US economy nor an uptick in inflation.

## Bitcoin’s Potential Rebound

Barclays Research has indicated that Bitcoin could experience a notable resurgence, driven by the possibility of another interest rate cut proposed by Jerome Powell, the current Chair of the Federal Reserve. This development comes amid a fragmented view among Federal Reserve officials regarding monetary policy.

### Jerome Powell’s Stance

Jerome Powell, the head of the Federal Reserve, is reportedly inclined towards advocating for an additional 25 bps rate reduction. This move has the potential to positively impact Bitcoin’s trajectory and market sentiment. Powell’s stance reflects the ongoing efforts to support economic growth and stability.

### Diverging Opinions within the Federal Reserve

While Jerome Powell leans towards a further rate cut, there are mixed opinions among other Federal Reserve officials. This divergence of views highlights the complexities and considerations involved in shaping monetary policy decisions.

### Economic Outlook by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Contrary to recession fears and inflation concerns, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent remains confident in the resilience of the US economy. Bessent’s reassurance may help alleviate uncertainties and bolster investor confidence in the market.

### Conclusion

As Bitcoin anticipates a potential bounce, the prospect of another rate cut by Jerome Powell and contrasting perspectives within the Federal Reserve underscore the dynamic nature of economic decision-making. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s positive outlook adds a layer of reassurance amidst economic uncertainties.

