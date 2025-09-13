Bitcoin Bull Cycle Could Extend To 2026, Arthur Hayes Predicts

# Bitcoin Bull Cycle Predicted To Extend Until 2026 by Arthur Hayes

## Introduction:

In a recent interview, BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes shared his insights on the potential duration of the Bitcoin bull cycle. As the cryptocurrency community speculates on the longevity of the cycle and potential changes in its patterns, Hayes has put forth a bold prediction that the Bitcoin bull run could continue until the year 2026.

### Hayes Shares Bitcoin Bull Cycle Prediction:

During discussions revolving around the prevailing 4-year cycle of Bitcoin, Arthur Hayes has introduced a compelling perspective. Amidst debates regarding whether the flagship cryptocurrency will adhere to its established cycle or if a shift towards a different rate cycle is on the horizon, Hayes has forecasted an elongation of the Bitcoin bull cycle up to the year 2026.

**According to Hayes:** “The Bitcoin bull cycle may extend well beyond the traditional 4-year cycle, possibly reaching as far as 2026.”

## Conclusion:

Arthur Hayes’ prediction regarding the potential extension of the Bitcoin bull cycle until 2026 has sparked significant interest and debate within the cryptocurrency community. As enthusiasts and analysts closely monitor market trends and patterns, Hayes’ insights offer valuable foresight into the future trajectory of Bitcoin’s market cycles. Stay tuned for more updates on this evolving narrative.