Bitcoin, Crypto Market to Remain Range-Bound After FOMC Meeting, Matrixport Predicts

# Bitcoin, Crypto Market Outlook Post FOMC Meeting by Matrixport

## Introduction

Bitcoin is currently trading above $92,000 as the crypto market prepares for the upcoming FOMC Meeting. While there is anticipation for a potential rebound signaling recovery, Matrixport foresees a range-bound market despite the Fed rate cut. This article delves into the insights provided by Matrixport regarding the post-meeting market outlook.

## Market Expectations Ahead of FOMC Meeting

In anticipation of the imminent FOMC Meeting, Bitcoin’s price hovers above $92,000, instilling optimism within the crypto community. Market participants are hopeful for a substantial rebound that could signify a definitive recovery for the broader crypto market.

## Matrixport’s Projections

Despite the likelihood of a 25bps rate reduction by the Fed, Matrixport forecasts a largely range-bound market post the FOMC Meeting. The highly anticipated event is expected to have minimal impact on the market’s trajectory, indicating a stable period ahead.

## Impact of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Remarks

Investors worldwide are keeping a close eye on the post-meeting commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, particularly concerning the monetary policy outlook for 2026. Powell’s insights are poised to provide crucial insights that may influence market sentiments in the coming days.

## Conclusion

As Bitcoin and the crypto market navigate through the uncertainties surrounding the FOMC Meeting, Matrixport’s projections suggest a relatively stable period ahead. While market participants eagerly await Powell’s remarks, the overarching sentiment remains cautiously optimistic about the future trajectory of digital assets.

