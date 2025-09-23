Bitcoin, Ether ETF Data Signals Huge Selloff Sentiment Ahead of Fed Jerome Powell Speech Today

## Introduction

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for significant market movement as investors eagerly await the speech by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell today. Recent data from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs indicate a bearish trend, hinting at potential sell-offs. This article delves into the implications of these signals ahead of Powell’s address.

### Bitcoin and Ether ETF Outflow Statistics

Data from Farside Investors on September 23 revealed a notable outflow from spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, suggesting a growing negative sentiment among market participants. The bearish indication might be linked to the uncertainty surrounding further rate cuts, as highlighted in recent statements from Federal Reserve officials.

#### Market Sentiment Analysis

The increasing outflows from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs point towards a looming sell-off sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market. Investors are closely monitoring Powell’s speech today for cues on the Fed’s monetary policy stance, which could steer market direction in the near term.

## Conclusion

As the crypto market braces for potential volatility triggered by Jerome Powell’s speech, the outflow data from Bitcoin and Ether ETFs serve as important indicators of prevailing sentiment. Investors should remain vigilant and keep a close eye on market developments following the Fed Chair’s address to guide their investment decisions in the coming days.