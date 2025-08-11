Bitcoin Eyes All Time High Ahead of US CPI, PPI Data This Week

# Bitcoin Price Surges Over 3.6% in 24 Hours

## Introduction

The latest news in the world of Bitcoin reveals that the BTC price has shown a significant increase of 3.6% in the last 24 hours, soaring past the $122,000 mark. The cryptocurrency is now poised to reach a new all-time high in anticipation of the upcoming release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data this week. Market experts are predicting a robust rally in August and the fourth quarter of this year, following the historical trends observed post the halving cycle in 2025.

## Key Highlights:

– Bitcoin price surges by 3.6% in the last 24 hours.

– Price surpasses $122,000, aiming for a fresh all-time high.

– Anticipation builds up ahead of US CPI and PPI data release this week.

## Analysis and Expectations

Due to the upcoming release of key economic data in the form of US CPI and PPI reports, the Bitcoin market is experiencing heightened speculation and volatility. As the cryptocurrency community closely watches these developments, there is a general consensus among market analysts that significant price movements can be expected, with a potential for a strong rally in the latter part of the year. Historical patterns following previous halving cycles suggest that Bitcoin prices tend to experience notable uptrends during the post-halving phase, pointing towards a bullish outlook for the months ahead.

## Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitcoin is currently on an upward trajectory, with its price surpassing key milestones and aiming for new all-time highs. The convergence of market factors, including the impending US CPI and PPI data releases, is likely to shape the future price movements of the cryptocurrency. As investors brace themselves for potential volatility and opportunities, the cryptocurrency market remains dynamic and ever-evolving, with Bitcoin leading the way towards further growth and adoption.

