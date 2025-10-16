Bitcoin Options Puts Exceed $1.15B As Negative Bias Jumps to Oct. 11 Crypto Market Crash Levels

**Title:** Institutional Bitcoin Put Options Surge Above $1.15 Billion Amid Bearish Sentiment

The Bitcoin options market is witnessing a surge in institutional demand for put options, signaling a growing negative bias as the BTC price faces challenges in its upward movement. Market data reveals that the total value of institutional Bitcoin put transactions has surpassed $1.15 billion, making up 28% of the market activity.

Institutional investors are increasingly turning to put options in the Bitcoin market, highlighting a shift towards a more pessimistic outlook on the cryptocurrency. The significant value of over $1.15 billion in institutional put transactions underscores the growing interest in hedging against potential downside risks in the market.

The dominance of institutional put options exceeding $1.15 billion suggests a prevailing negative sentiment that could potentially impact the broader crypto market. As investors hedge their positions and brace for potential downside movements, this trend may influence overall market dynamics, reflecting a cautious approach towards Bitcoin’s price trajectory.

The surge in institutional Bitcoin put options above $1.15 billion reflects a notable shift in sentiment towards a more bearish outlook. With institutional investors actively hedging against downside risks, the broader crypto market could experience the ramifications of this growing negative bias. Stay informed to navigate through the evolving dynamics of the Bitcoin options market.

