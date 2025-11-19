Bitcoin over $90k? Jim Cramer believes something weird is going on behind the scenes

## Title: Uncertainties Behind Bitcoin’s $90,000 Price: Jim Cramer’s Insights

### Introduction

Bitcoin’s price has been holding above $90,000, amidst growing concerns and suspicions about potential manipulations behind the scenes. Financial expert Jim Cramer sheds light on the peculiar dynamics impacting the cryptocurrency market.

### Jim Cramer’s Observations

Renowned financial analyst Jim Cramer recently expressed skepticism about the stability of Bitcoin’s price, hovering around $91,000 as of November 19. Despite the seemingly strong valuation, Cramer detected a sense of unease lurking beneath the surface.

### The “Cabal” Controversy

Cramer hinted at a possible “cabal” working to sustain Bitcoin above the $90,000 threshold, hinting at orchestrated efforts to support the price. His tweet raised questions about the derivatives associated with Bitcoin trading, highlighting concerns about artificial influences on the market.

### Market Sentiment Shift

As Bitcoin faced a recent dip, breaching the $90,000 mark for the first time in months, doubts emerged about its resilience. Institutional money flowing out of crypto ETFs linked to Bitcoin further exacerbated the negative sentiment, leading to a significant decrease in the overall cryptocurrency market capitalization.

### Distinguishing Bitcoin Ownership

Cramer emphasized his support for Bitcoin as an asset but expressed reservations about speculative instruments and derivatives created around it. The distinction between direct Bitcoin ownership and speculative trading methods underscored the current complexities and vulnerabilities in the market.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, Jim Cramer’s insights shed light on the underlying uncertainties and potential manipulations impacting Bitcoin’s price above $90,000. As the cryptocurrency market grapples with ongoing challenges, his observations serve as a reminder of the evolving dynamics and risks associated with digital asset trading.

