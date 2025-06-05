Bitcoin Price Crash Likely as Bollinger Band Creator Signals End of Rally Phase

## Bitcoin Price Crash: Impending as Bollinger Band Creator Warns of Rally Phase Conclusion

### Introduction

Is Bitcoin on the brink of a price crash? Recent reports as of June 4, 2025, suggest that investors may need to prepare for a potential downturn, with key sell signals beginning to surface. Renowned Bollinger Bands creator, John Bollinger, has recognized a negative pattern on the BTC/USD chart that indicates the potential conclusion of Bitcoin’s rally phase.

### Bollinger Band Creator’s Warning

According to John Bollinger, the established bearish pattern on the BTC/USD chart hints at the imminent end of Bitcoin’s current rally phase. This view is significant as Bollinger Bands are a widely trusted technical tool in the cryptocurrency market, with their creator’s insights carrying considerable weight among traders and investors.

### Market Alarm

Amidst the emergence of these sell signals and the bearish outlook signaled by Bollinger, the possibility of a Bitcoin price crash looms large. The market’s response to these indicators may result in increased volatility and downward pressure on Bitcoin’s value in the coming days.

### CoinGape’s Observations

The post on CoinGape emphasizes the potential risks associated with the current market conditions and alerts readers to the signals indicating a probable end to Bitcoin’s rally phase. This coverage underscores the importance of vigilance and strategic decision-making in times of market uncertainty.

### Conclusion

In conclusion, the warning from Bollinger Bands creator John Bollinger regarding a possible Bitcoin price crash signifies a crucial juncture for investors. Keeping a close watch on market developments and being prepared for potential shifts in Bitcoin’s value can help navigate the uncertainties ahead. Stay informed, stay cautious, and adapt to changing market dynamics for a resilient investment strategy.