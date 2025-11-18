Bitcoin Price Crash to $89K, Last Chance to Buy Under $90K, Says Gemini Co-Founder

### Title: Insights from Gemini Co-Founder on Bitcoin Price Crash

#### Introduction:

The recent Bitcoin price crash causing the token to dip below $90,000 in early hours has sparked debates among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Gemini Co-Founder, Cameron Winklevoss, offers valuable insights into the situation, suggesting that this could be the final opportunity to purchase the coin at such a low price before a potential rebound.

—

#### Gemini Co-Founder’s Take on Bitcoin Price Drop

As the Bitcoin price plummeted below the $90,000 mark, Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of Gemini, expressed optimism amidst the turmoil. Winklevoss believes that the current dip in price may signal the last chance for buyers to acquire Bitcoin under $90,000 before a possible recovery.

#### Potential for Recovery

Despite the ongoing price crash, Winklevoss’ optimistic outlook hints at a potential turnaround in the market sentiment. His perspective serves as a reminder to investors and traders that fluctuations are inherent in the cryptocurrency market, offering both risks and opportunities for those willing to navigate the volatile landscape.

#### Key Takeaways

– The Bitcoin price has dipped below $90,000 amid the recent market turmoil.

– Gemini Co-Founder, Cameron Winklevoss, sees this as a potential buying opportunity before a rebound.

– Investors should consider the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market when making decisions.

#### Conclusion:

The Bitcoin price crash and the insights shared by Cameron Winklevoss highlight the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency market. As prices fluctuate, opportunities arise for savvy investors to capitalize on market movements. Whether the current dip marks the beginning of a recovery remains to be seen, but Winklevoss’ perspective sheds light on the potential for a turnaround in the near future.

*Stay informed and adaptable in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies to make well-informed investment decisions.*