Bitcoin Price Eyes Bulls as Crypto Market Structure Bill Draft Finally Drops

## *Bitcoin Price Outlook: Ready for Bullish Move*

### Introduction:

Bitcoin’s price movement has been stable, with a close watch on the $105k mark, indicating a possible bullish trend in the near future. Despite a slight decline in the overall crypto market, Bitcoin continues to attract attention. Let’s delve into the details of this market movement.

### Bitcoin Price Consolidation:

Bitcoin’s price has been consolidating around the $105k level, hinting at a potential bullish trajectory. The crypto market witnessed a 1.45% decrease in the past 24 hours. However, despite a 5.86% fall in the last month, Bitcoin’s price staged a comeback just a day earlier.

### Impact of Market Structure Bill Draft:

The release of the Crypto Market Structure Bill Draft has sparked interest among investors and analysts, anticipating how it could influence Bitcoin’s price. The bill’s potential impact on market dynamics adds an element of uncertainty to the crypto market.

### Conclusion:

The recent market movements and the impending decision on the market structure bill have set the stage for potential shifts in Bitcoin’s price. Investors are closely monitoring these developments to gauge the direction of the market. Stay tuned for further updates on Bitcoin’s price movement.

**Source:** CoinGape