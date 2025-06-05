# Bitcoin Price Bounces Back After US-China Trade Talk Agreement

## Introduction

The price of Bitcoin witnessed a notable rebound, surpassing the $104,000 mark, as the United States and China reached an agreement to commence new trade discussions. This positive development was confirmed by US President Donald Trump and Chinese President XI Jinping following a phone call earlier in the day.

## Bitcoin Surges Above $104,000 in Response to Trade Talks

After experiencing an intraday low, Bitcoin showed resilience by bouncing back above the $104,000 threshold. The renewed optimism in the cryptocurrency market was largely driven by the news of the US-China trade talks, signaling a potential resolution to the ongoing trade tensions between the two economic giants.

### Trump & Xi’s Involvement Boosts Market Sentiment

The involvement of President Trump and President Xi in confirming the initiation of new trade negotiations further fueled market sentiment, leading to a surge in Bitcoin’s price. The positive impact of this agreement was evident as Bitcoin demonstrated a strong recovery, reflecting the significance of geopolitical events on the cryptocurrency market.

## Conclusion

The resurgence of Bitcoin above $104,000 in response to the US-China trade talk agreement underscores the interconnected nature of global events and the cryptocurrency market. As geopolitical developments continue to influence digital asset prices, investors remain vigilant in monitoring external factors that can drive market volatility. Stay updated for more insights on the evolving relationship between geopolitical events and cryptocurrency trends.

**The post Bitcoin Rebounds As US & China Agree To New Trade Talks appeared first on CoinGape.**