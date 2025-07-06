Bitcoin Treasury Activity Explodes with 8,400 BTC Added in One Week

**Introduction**

Bitcoin treasury activity witnessed a significant surge in a one-week period, with a substantial influx of 8,400 BTC into corporate wallets between June 30 and July 4, 2025. This surge reflects a heightened interest and investment in Bitcoin among both startups and established companies, signaling a growing acceptance of cryptocurrency in the business world.

### Bitcoin Treasury Activity Surges in One Week

Bitcoin treasury activity experienced a rapid acceleration during the week spanning June 30 to July 4, 2025. This surge was notably driven by a total of 54 announcements made by various entities, indicating a movement of over 8,400 BTC into corporate treasuries. The influx of Bitcoin into these wallets highlights a significant boost in BTC treasury growth, making it one of the most active weeks in the year for such developments.

#### Signals from Startups and Established Firms

The heightened Bitcoin treasury activity observed during this period was not limited to a specific sector but encompassed both startups and well-established companies. This diversification in participation underscores a broadening interest in Bitcoin as a strategic asset for treasury management.

#### Figma Joins the Bitcoin Movement

Among the notable developments during this surge in Bitcoin treasury activity was the participation of Figma, a prominent player in the technology industry. By adding Bitcoin to its treasury, Figma aligns itself with the growing trend of integrating cryptocurrencies into corporate financial strategies, further solidifying the digital asset’s position in mainstream financial operations.

**Conclusion**

The surge in Bitcoin treasury activity, with the addition of 8,400 BTC in one week, signifies a significant milestone in the adoption of cryptocurrency by businesses. This accelerated growth in corporate Bitcoin holdings reflects a positive outlook for the role of digital assets in treasury management and highlights a broader shift towards embracing cryptocurrencies as viable financial instruments.