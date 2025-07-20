Bitcoin Treasury Companies Added $810M BTC This Week As Price Topped $123K

## Introduction

Bitcoin has been making waves in the corporate world, with many companies adding significant amounts of BTC to their treasuries. In a recent surge, 21 companies collectively added around $810 million in Bitcoin between July 14 and 19, coinciding with the cryptocurrency’s price surpassing $123,000. This article provides an overview of the recent developments in corporate Bitcoin treasuries, showcasing the growing trend of companies embracing digital assets.

### Bitcoin Treasury Updates Overview

During the period from July 14 to 19, a total of 58 Bitcoin treasury updates were observed, reflecting the increasing adoption of BTC by corporations. These updates included the addition of substantial amounts of Bitcoin to corporate treasuries, as well as new treasuries being established.

#### Companies Embracing Bitcoin

The surge in corporate Bitcoin treasuries saw 21 companies adding approximately $810 million in BTC. This influx of digital assets highlights the growing confidence in Bitcoin as a store of value and investment opportunity among businesses across various industries.

#### Key Highlights

– Four new treasuries were established during this period, indicating a continuous interest in integrating Bitcoin into corporate financial strategies.

– Additionally, 17 companies announced their plans to incorporate Bitcoin into their treasuries in the near future, signaling a potential increase in BTC holdings among corporations.

– Furthermore, 11 companies disclosed active Bitcoin fundraising initiatives, showcasing a proactive approach toward acquiring digital assets.

– Five additional disclosures related to Bitcoin treasuries were made, underscoring the diverse strategies adopted by companies in managing their cryptocurrency holdings.

## Conclusion

The growing trend of companies adding Bitcoin to their treasuries reflects a broader acceptance of digital assets in the corporate sector. With the cryptocurrency market experiencing dynamic price movements, businesses are exploring the benefits of diversifying their reserves with Bitcoin. As more companies embrace this trend, the role of Bitcoin in corporate finance is likely to evolve, driving further advancements in the integration of digital assets into traditional financial systems.