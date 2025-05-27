Bitcoin up over 580% since Joe Rogan guest claimed it had ‘no intrinsic value’

## Title: The Evolution of Bitcoin: Defying Critiques and Surging Beyond

### Introduction:

When geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan dismissed Bitcoin’s intrinsic value on the Joe Rogan Experience, he ignited a discussion on the true worth of the cryptocurrency. Fast forward to today, Bitcoin has not only surpassed its critics’ expectations but also witnessed a significant surge in value, marking a new era of institutional adoption and financial evolution.

### Zeihan’s Critique and Bitcoin’s Response:

#### Initial Critique:

Geopolitical analyst Peter Zeihan sparked controversy by labeling Bitcoin as fundamentally worthless, emphasizing its lack of intrinsic value and predicting a further decline in its price. His remarks shed light on the ideological underpinnings of the crypto movement, highlighting a belief system centered around decentralization and skepticism towards government-controlled currencies.

#### Bitcoin’s Resilience:

Contrary to Zeihan’s prediction, Bitcoin has demonstrated remarkable resilience and growth since his comments. As of May 2025, Bitcoin’s value has surged over 580%, reaching an all-time high of $109,449. This impressive surge in value has reshaped the narrative surrounding BTC, with institutional investors now embracing it as a key component of their portfolios.

### Institutional Adoption and Milestones:

#### Institutional Confidence:

The surge in Bitcoin’s value has been accompanied by a wave of institutional adoption, signaling a paradigm shift in the perception of the cryptocurrency. The launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2025 marked a historic moment in U.S. financial history, attracting significant investments from both retail and institutional investors.

#### Strategic Bitcoin Reserves:

Moreover, the concept of Strategic Bitcoin Reserves has gained traction among corporations and governments, who view Bitcoin not merely as a speculative asset but as a crucial element of financial resilience. With geopolitical uncertainties, currency devaluation, and inflationary pressures looming, Bitcoin offers a hedge that traditional assets may not provide.

### Conclusion:

Bitcoin’s journey from being labeled as having ‘no intrinsic value’ to becoming a cornerstone of financial strategies underscores its resilience and adaptability. The evolving narrative around BTC reflects a broader shift in how investors, institutions, and governments perceive digital assets and the role they play in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

By defying critiques and embracing institutional confidence, Bitcoin has emerged stronger than ever, paving the way for a new era of financial innovation and resilience.